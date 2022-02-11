Junior rapper like you taking a senior to court? – Ambolley slams Okyeame Kwame

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley cannot fathom why his ‘junior’ Okyeame Kwame would sue him for alleging that he had misappropriated Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) funds.



While stating unequivocally that he has evidence to back his claim, Ambolley said in an interview with JoyNews that he did not err by uttering such remarks.



“Okyeame Kwame is a junior rapper. You want to take a senior musician to court because I said some of you guys took loans and everything from MUSIGA office?... I haven’t insulted you that you’ve gone to steal or you’ve gone to bear false witness…. Taking a loan and, you, a junior rapper, want to take a senior rapper, senior singer, senior composer, and everything to court? I’ll prove him wrong,” he said.



In August 2020, a writ of summons from lawyers of Okyeame Kwame was served online after several attempts to serve Ambolley in person proved futile.

Ambolley made headlines in February 2020 after he stated categorically on 3FM that he has evidence that former president of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour) gave Okyeame Kwame and other friends of his GH¢50,000 each from the GH¢2m fiscal budget money which was given to the union by the government in 2012.



"All these are on paper. They are all there. When the time comes, let them come and challenge me and everything will come out," he vehemently stated.



A few hours after the claim, Okyeame Kwame, through his lawyer Bobby Banson ESQ FCIArb of Smith & Adelaide legal firm, asked Ambolley to retract the statement. He threatened to sue if the veteran failed to do the needful within 72 hours.



Ambolley in his interview with 3FM after the notice was served said he interacted with Okyeame Kwame and asked for more time but it appeared the rapper would not soften his stance.



“We spoke and I told him that a week after, I would come back to him because I know that some things happened there… If he wants to take it to court, he can. He is part and parcel of those that were surrounding Obour. Like he said, he was with Obour for two years. If he says he didn’t receive it, that’s fine,” Ambolley noted.



Having failed to heed the demands of Okyeame Kwame, the One Mic Entertainment boss instructed his lawyers to proceed and take legal action against the highlife legend.

Okyeame Kwame in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb said the suit was filed in March but had not been served because the whereabouts of Ambolley was unknown hence the decision to serve him via social media.



"We have been trying to give this writ to Mr Gyadu-Blau Ambolley since March this year but the bailiff couldn’t find him to deliver. So pls if you know where the legend is, pls tell him the court is looking for Him. He must report within 8 days. This document is legal. Thank You," the post made on Thursday, August 27, 2020 read.



But Ambolley in his interview with JoyNews has said he intentionally snubbed Okyeame Kwame.



“He started last year, sending me bailiffs… I snubbed him because I know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing. Also, I was waiting for the case to be big so that I can prove my evidence for the whole world to see. Because there is no reason for me to get up and fabricate something on Okyeame,” a confident Ambolley noted.