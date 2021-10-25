'Junkie bwoy, rest in jail’ – Blakk Rasta tells Shatta Wale

Blakk Rasta and Shatta Wale

• Blakk Rasta says Shatta Wale should rest in jail

• Shatta Wale was arrested for causing fear and panic



• He was remanded at the Ankaful prison



Blakk Rasta, a radio presenter and reggae musician, has mocked Shatta Wale, a dancehall musician over his arrest for publication of false news and causing fear and panic.



The dancehall artiste was arrested by police on Tuesday night after putting out false claims that he had been shot.



Prior to his arrest on Tuesday, October 19, he had in a lengthy Facebook post apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by the prank.



According to him, he orchestrated the shooting prank alone.

He made reference to a prophecy that was made by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.



Sharing a 2015 story published by GhanaWeb where Shatta Wale described him [Blakk Rasta] as a “dumsor rasta and a hypocrite” following his resignation from Hitz FM, he wrote on his Twitter timeline, “@shattawalegh, this was you in 2015. When you sow the wind, you reap a STORM… Junkie Bwoy, rest in JAIL..!”



Blakk Rasta had earlier shared a photo of Shatta Wale in handcuffs on his social media timeline where he wrote that, "no amount of death hoaxes can resurrect a junkie. Borla album. Borla is trash. Trash in, trash out. Happy death day. Junkie.”



