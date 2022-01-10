Jupitar boasts of a ‘missed call’ from American musician, DJ Khaled

Jupitar boast about missed call from DJ Khaled

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Michael Okine, popularly known as Jupitar, has bragged about receiving a call from a foreign number which he believes belongs to DJ Khaled.



According to a post made by Jupitar on Twitter, the artiste said he had a missed call from a foreign number but had no idea who the person was until he saved the number and the picture appeared to be that of the popular American record producer.



“I missed a call from a foreign number, I saved the number to check the prof pic on WhatsApp.. it was @DJKhaled image,” he said.



The post has since sparked various reactions from fans across social media including others who were plunged into disbelief.

“So why are u telling us? Sorry, I'm a bit baffled cos...? Y not wait when u guys start a project u can tell us then we do our part to patronize... But now u telling us abt missed call di33. Anyways,” a tweep said.



Another netizen cheered him on by saying, “Good news coming your way.”



“Most likely such connect go come through email, DM then a follow up call. But we dey hope the best,” another said.



See his tweet and some reactions from below :



