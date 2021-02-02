KGee from 2001 KGPM fame finally releases most anticipated album 'Safari'

Official artwork for the album

After teaming up with PM to form KGPM, a hiplife music group that produced an album in 2001 under the guidance of Hammer of The Last Two Music Group which earned plaudits as one of the most influential hiplife albums, KGee resurfaces with even more prowess.

KGee, who relocated to California shortly after the group’s epic album release in 2001 shows a willingness to reinvent himself on 'Safari' with engaging beats and intricate lyrics on melodious rhythms consistent with a mixture of Afro and pop culture.



Prior to its release, Hammer, one of the astute persons who had been privy to the making of the album 'Safari' emitted in a radio interview, early 2020, that “the album would change everything”, stressing that it is loaded with remarkable diverse records.



According to Hammer, a prominent producer now Managing Partner and Director of Marketing and Sales of the renowned A1 Bakery, who couldn’t hold back his excitement over this bodywork, he’s taken a little time off work from the bread factory to personally supervise the Ghana promotion of the 'Safari' album.



Anticipations have also been high, reflecting in the number of pre-orders as the album climbed to number one on the worldwide genre on iTunes.



'Safari' stands as a solid return of KGee as he parades a wealth of great musicians on the 11-track album. Listeners are guaranteed no-frills lyrics with an unsettling artistic demeanor.

Spicer Dabz spices up 'Addicted' and 'Crazy Over You', Medikal proves he is the boss on 'Bossu' and DopeNation would serve some dope verses and hooks on 'Indomie Chick' and 'Kiss' - the first song to be released off the album.



The rest of the tracks are 'Dun Know' featuring Gemini Orleans and Boham; 'Afro Gogo'; 'Yes Sa' featuring Kelvynboy; 'Tonight' featuring Luigu.



Before these comes the title track and introduction to the 'Safari' album itself, which features Kemet Speaks. With B2, MOG, Eddy Kay, Gigbeatz, among others on production, one can be assured of impeccable tunes.



Click on this link for the album.



