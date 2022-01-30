KK Fosu describes his birth as mystery

KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife artiste, KK Fosu has revealed his Christian name as Daniel and described his birth as a puzzle.

According to him, he never uses his English name Daniel because he loves his local name Kaakyire Kwame Fosu.



Talking about his birth and how he got the name Daniel he told Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, “My name Daniel wasn’t given to me by my father and mother. It came through a Prophet after my birth and I was told my birth was a mystery”.



He believes everything surrounding his birth means God created him for a purpose which he is still in the process of achieving and he is sure he will definitely fulfill it.

He shared that, he was told by his uncle that, he could not breathe after birth which got his family very scared so, “my uncle had to go get a prophet to pray for me because everything they tried doing to get me back to life was not working and it was on the arrival of the prophet and a word he spoke that brought me back to life” he explained.



He mentioned that due to this, he sees himself as a mystery child but because of his career as a musician, people see him as a nobody but truth of the matter is, “I am a somebody” he shared.



Kk Fosu went on to reveal that, this is why most of the songs he produces is mostly about love, bringing people together and encouraging people and he believes it is right for all musicians to adopt that.