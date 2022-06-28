KK Fosu eyes Akuapem North parliamentary seat

KK Fosu

KK Fosu to battle Akuapem North MP for seat in election 2024

I would stand as an independent candidate, KK Fosu reveals



Highlife musician says he would make the agricultural sector attractive for the youth



Legendary Ghanaian rapper and highlife musician, KK Fosu has made known his intention to run for the parliamentary seat of Akuapem North constituency in the coming 2024 general elections known.



In an exclusive interview with CTV, the ‘Suudwe’ hitmaker revealed that he would be contesting to be the legislator for the Akuapem North constituency because he is very passionate about the welfare and wellbeing of the youth of the constituency and the country by extension.



According to the musician known in real life as Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, he has also been an advocate for the youth, for development and the voice for the voiceless.

“In 2024, people should watch out for KK Fosu.



I am a freedom fighter, and I always want to fight for the youth of this country, especially Akuapem North,” he said.



Touching on his policies and vision for the youth, KK Fosu said he believes the agricultural sector has a lot to offer the country economic-wise as such when given the nod to be the parliamentarian for the constituency, he would create jobs in the agricultural sector for the youth.



He said, “Let’s go back to agriculture. I always want to advocate when it comes to agriculture. I want us to go back to agriculture and create more jobs there for the youth. I want us to build agriculture for it to become attractive for the youth.”



Tackling a question on which political party he would be representing at the elections, KK Fosu mentioned she would be contesting as an independent candidate. He believes political parties limit the potential of people.

“I’m going as an independent candidate. You see, I’m a person who is loved by everyone. Whether it’s the NDC, NPP, CPP, you name it; everyone loves me,” the highlife musician stated.



He added: “The other thing with such established parties is that you’d need to join them and serve for a while before you can contest and they’d even tell you there’s a long line of possible candidates to be considered before you. I’m not ready for that.”



Madam Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the sitting legislator for the Akuapem North constituency.



