KK Fosu hints of becoming a minister of the gospel soon

Highlife musician KK Fosu has given an indication of his intention to quit secular music and win souls for Christ.



Although no timeline has been given yet, the musician told Stacy that decision to surrender to God would be made before long.



According to him, a number of people are engaged in activities that are gradually leading them to destruction, a reason he looks forward to becoming a vessel for change.

“I’ll release a song soon…,” he said when asked what is knew about his music career but added, “there are so many talents I need to bring out. I have a very limited time. A time will come I’ll do the work of God. That is what I’m praying for. There’s nothing on this earth. We’ve been there, done a lot of things; there’s nothing.”



In his recent interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’, 40-year-old KK Fosu was optimistic he would influence the youth positively with his intended action. Unlike some musicians who have had to return to secular music after announcing they had quit, KK Fosu maintained that the narrative would not be the same for him.



“I said this some time ago that by the age of 40, I won’t sing again; I planned to assist the youth but life has been crooked,” he asseverated. “Very soon, KK will change and when I change, I won’t come back. I need to minister through my music. Many are going wayward and they need to be rescued. We love God, we want to live a righteous life because there is life after death, there is judgment”.



“Very soon, God is going to change me,” he affirmed while saying that he is inspired by gospel musician Ernest Opoku.



Born on February 14, 1981, KK Fosu has carved a niche for himself as one of the best Highlife musicians and performers. He was born to Samuel Kwamena and Akua Addotei.

After venturing into barbering for a living when he first stepped foot in Accra, KK Fosu got the opportunity to join the Soundz Unlimited Jazz Band where he showcased himself as a consummate performer.



He began featuring on the works of established artistes such as Papa Shot, Mr. Borax, Obrafour, Nkasei, Deeba, Obuor, Reggie Rockstone, and many others which were a good start for him. His manager at the time, Charles Lawson, introduced him to Mr. Richard Holbrock of Lowdown Records who in turn produced his debut, 'Adwen'.



