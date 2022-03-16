KKD helped me organize a befitting funeral for my father - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwar lays her father to rest

Afia discloses that KKD gives her the best advice



Your father will be proud of you, KKD to Afia Schwar



Actress Afia Schwarzenegger famed for her appreciation term 'dada damoase' has openly showed her appreciation to renowned broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, better known as KDD, for all the wise counsel given her during the death and burial of her late father, Augustine Adjei.



Afia has described KKD as a true gentleman with an in-depth knowledge of Akan customs and traditions.



"I am forever grateful to you. I am honoured to have a friend like you who gives me wise counsel. You were with me right from the 1-week observation through to the final funeral rites. God bless you, I am forever grateful," she said.

According to Afia, the mere fact that KKD associated himself with the funeral organization added some form of class and honour to the ceremony.



The actress added that she will forever hold him dear to her heart for the unflinching love and support demonstrated to her bereaved family.



In a video shared on her Instagram, a 'grateful' Afia Schwarzenegger intimated: "Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, you are one of a kind. Your wise counsel saved me from disgrace. In fact, you are the one who helped me organize my father's funeral. You instructed me on whom to invite and even hire 'kete' dancers, right to the set-up of a food court.



In response to her thanksgiving message, KKD noted that her late father will be proud of her for putting together a befitting burial for him.



He wrote: "Afia, wo ha adwen. Me ne wo ni aseda. Etua wo nua ne wo dofo ho a, etua wo ho. Wakora wagyapa akyi a hy3 no ne abusua animuonyam. Onyankopon nhyira wo."

