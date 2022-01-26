KKD makes a royal appearance at Afia Schwarzenegger's father's memorial service

KKD [L] at Afia Schwarzenegger's father's memorial service

KKD steps out in style

Afia Schwarzenegger loses father



Celebrities support Afia Schwarzenegger



Fashion mogul, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, known in the showbiz circles as KKD has made a kingly appearance at the one-week celebration of socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger's father.



In a picture taken of the fashion tycoon by GhanaWeb, His Royal Blackness, as he is affectionately called, threw over his shoulders the native traditional cloth of the Ashanti people as he supported himself with his usual walking stick and a hat to match.



The broadcaster, Master of Ceremonies, media, culture and tourism expert is regarded as one of the personalities with a taste for fashion. His unique personality has earned him accolades as he has on every occasion been distinctive.

The one-week celebration of Afia Schwarzenegger's is being observed at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota.



The celebration has in attendance celebrities like Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Empress Gifty, Selly Gally among others.



The actress lost her father, Augustine Adjei, whose sad passing occurred on January 17, 2022, after a short illness.



She announced her father’s demise in a social media post that read, "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost.”



Shortly after her father's passing, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Kwaw Kese and his wife among others, paid a visit to Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye were captured in their friend’s home, consoling her.







