KO only Ghanaian named in AU Media Fellowship

Osei Kwame

Filmmaker Osei Kwame (KO) has been chosen as the only Ghanaian among fifteen other Africans grouped as part of the all-new African Union (AU) Media Fellowship.

The selected creatives are “to advance Africa’s Agenda 2063 through storytelling,” according to a statement on the African Union website.



Class News’ Prince Benjamin spoke to Osei Kwame in an exclusive interview during which he expressed his excitement being part of the fellowship’s debut.



“Of course. Being a part of the first of anything is special. It's from yours that everything else is built. It can only grow from here so it gives you room to explore.



“I think it's an incredible opportunity to expand the reach for collaborative work. The credibility that being associated with the Fellowship gives will be invaluable in the long run so I'm happy,” he went on.



The AU Media Fellows 2022 are: Osei Kwame (Ghana); Aissatou Fofana (Cote D’Ivoire); Amira Sayed (Egypt) Areff Samir (South Africa); Johnson Kanamugire (Rwanda); Jeanine Fankam (Cameroun); Yasser Machat (Tunisia); Rivonala Razafison (Madagascar); Cecelia Maundu (Kenya); Sally Nyakanyanga (Zimbabwe); Sadou Alize Mouktar (Niger); Nila Yasmin Faisal (Uganda); Severin Alega Mbele (Cameroun); Esther Namuhisa (Tanzania); Carien Du Plessis (South Africa).



The African Union’s official statement explains how the creatives were chosen.

“Following the open call for the Fellowship in April 2022, over 800 applications from across Africa and the diaspora, 15 Fellows were selected as the first cohort of AU Media Fellows they were chosen based on criteria of innovation and ability of their pitches to challenge harmful stereotypical narratives and shape new and balanced discourse about the continent.”



The respected Ghanaian media personality and voice-over artist, Osei Kwame, recalls submitting his “Curriculum Vitae (CV), four proposals or ideas you wish to pursue, cover letter (motivation) and reference letter from an industry practitioner.”



He also shared that following his election to be part of the fellowship, he is to “participate in training sessions and mentorship programs.”



The hybrid virtual and in-person training has begun, KO revealed, adding, he and his AU Media Fellowship mates have already “started with one training in Germany covering mobile journalism, design thinking, pitching ideas to both funding organizations and media editors and also how to build your media startup.



“We're going to continue all these in the coming months. That's where we are now.”