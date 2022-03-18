0
KOD backs calls for free SHS to be reviewed

Kofi Okyere Darko9 Kofi Okyere Darko

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Fashion Entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has backed calls for the Free Senior High School (SHS) to be reviewed by the Government of Ghana.

There are calls on the Government to review Free SHS in order to do away with some of the components of the policy introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government.

For analysts, it will be prudent for the government to have an objective assessment of the policy and how impactful it has been since its introduction in 2017 then the needed changes can be executed.

Reacting to these calls Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) noted that every parent should be responsible for their ward.

In his estimation, Ghana has not got to the point where the government has to take care of citizens especially school fees for Senior High School students.

“When Lee spoke about how unsustainable FREE SHS is, some said it was baloney!Now people are waking up to smell coffee. Sleeping sons of Jacob.Everyman is responsible for his children.It’s like begging for arms and flying first class who does that?It’s a fantastic idea for the state to educate our children but we no catch der yet. We claim to be (what) middle income but look at us,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru Kennedy Osei Nyarko says he will advise gov’t to suspend Free SHS, NABCO, others in these trying times.

According to him, monies invested in these programmes can be invested in other sectors of the economy in order for the country to generate more income.

He said the people of Ghana do not appreciate government’s effort at making life better and therefore it will be imperative that government suspends the programmes and invest the money in Agriculture.

The Free SHS is the Nana Addo Danlwa Akufo-Addo led government’s flagship policy which the President believes will be his legacy after he has exited government in 2025.

The policy was introduced in order for Ghanaians of school going age to gain access to Senior High School education that will make them employable.

