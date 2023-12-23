KOD knocks down a kid

Media personality, Kofi Otchere-Darko

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Otchere Darko, (KOD), has given an account of how he accidentally knocked down a child on his way to MC an event.

The tragic incident, according to him, landed them in a hospital, where he had spent his day.



Describing the situation as terrible, KOD said it inhibited him from showing up at the event he was supposed to have moderated.



Panicking about the ordeal, he took to Facebook and wrote; “Terrible evening! Hit a kid on my way to host an event and have been at the hospital since.”



However, several hours later, he shared an update on the situation.



“God is good. Everything is okay and sorted out. Let’s all stay woke this season. Thanks to all who checked on me, I appreciate.”

It can be recalled that Ghanaian rapper, Edem, was faced with a similar incident, but in his case, the victim unfortunately passed on.



Edem, who unfortunately knocked down a 40-year-old naked woman on the George Walker Bush highway, has been charged with ‘careless and inconsiderate driving, and negligently causing harm’ by a Kaneshie District Court.



EB/BB