0
Menu
Entertainment

KOD mourns the late Nana Yaw Kwakye

Omansomfo Nana Yaw Kwakye N9.png The late actor, Omansomfo Nana Yaw Kwakye

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Yaw Kwakye passes on

KOD saddened by death of old friend

Ghanaians pay tribute to late actor

Ghanaian actor, Nana Yaw Kwakye, famed for his role in the local television series 'Efiewura' has been reported dead.

Mr Kwakye passed away on May 4, after battling an unknown sickness that took him from active roles.

Celebrating the life of the late actor, fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko better known as KOD who is 'shattered' by the demise of his old-time friend described Mr Kwakye as family due to the bond that existed between them.

"I’ve been shattered all day…Nana Yaw Kwakye was a great friend & family to me. Rest well Sir," read his Facebook post on Wednesday.

The late Omansomfo Nana Yaw Kwakye was also an Akan radio presenter who had years of experience in the media space. Tons of tributes have poured in from fans who were entertained by his movies.

Check out KOD's tribute below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government