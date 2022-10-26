0
KSM calls out ‘sycophants’ who have brought Ghana’s economy to a standstill

KSM Prophesies Kwaku Sintim-Misa is a Ghanaian comedian cum media personality

Wed, 26 Oct 2022

Ghanaian comedian cum media personality, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as ‘KSM’ has tackled some individuals, who according to him has contributed to the ‘running down’ of the Ghanaian economy.

According to him, these ‘boot lickers’ who have failed to point out ills within the Akufo-Addo government have also adopted the habit of chastising anybody who does.

In the midst of the country’s economic hardships, some individuals, including traditional leaders like the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, have chastised the youth for not being measured in their criticisms directed at the president.

The traditional ruler labelled critics who have used unprintable words against the president as villagers and witches, and this has sparked outrage on social media.

But KKD finds it worrying why critics who usually speak out of the country’s best interests have been labeled as naysayers.

In a satiric Twitter post, he congratulated some 'sycophants’ for being successful in ruining the country.

“Congratulations to all the sycophants. You have brought Ghana to where you want it. Those who cared for Ghana spoke out, but those who spoke out were called "nay sayers" and of late "witches". Let’s remember to keep Ghana first to avoid "crush landing".

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
