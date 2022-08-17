KSM cites Duncan-Williams in controversial post

Ghanaian playwright and actor, KSM

Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), has reacted hilariously to the audio of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, praying against the climbing of the cedi, while citing that, prayers like his allow God to work extra hours.

In recent news, the cedi equivalent to the US dollar is almost ten cedis due to the serious economic hardships the country is facing which many citizens have reacted to.



“You see why GOD works overtime in GH Too much pressure,” KSM shared on August 16, 2022, laughing at the audio of Duncan-Williams commanding the cedi to rise.



It would be recalled that the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, after his prayer to hold the cedi went viral, noted that his prayer for God to "spiritually arrest" the depreciating value of the local currency, is from the wisdom of God but not from the knowledge of men.



He added that Ghanaians should therefore not waste their time debating his action because although it may sound illogical to some, he spoke and acted from the "scriptural perspective".



He then led his congregation to pray for God to halt the free fall of the cedi against the US dollar, the British pound sterling as well as other major trading currencies.

The preacher after the declaration was criticised by a section of the public including Ambassador-designate, Dr Tony Aidoo, who described the act by the Archbishop as "comic relief."



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











