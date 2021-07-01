Kaaka was killed because he refused to be a spectator - Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has waged into the Ejura incident which has led to the death of one of the #FixTheCountry campaigners, Kaaka and two other protestors.

Stonebwoy argued that Kaaka who was allegedly attacked by a mob and later died in the hospital did not have to die in such a way.



According to him the #FixTheCountry campaigner was only propagating the frustrations and challenged the ordinary Ghanaian was encountering on daily basis.



In a Tweet sighted by Ghanaweb, Stonebwoy said, “Kaaka didn't have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator. His brethren in Ejura didn't have to be attacked.”



The award-winning musician was livid at how security personnel responsible for protecting the lives of civilians rather than turn around to kill them.



For him, the military men who shot to kill the two protestors should not be shielded but have to be held responsible for their actions.



“They were only venting their frustration. Yet the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect us and serve us with integrity attacked them.

We need justice for Kaaka. We need to hold the police and military responsible for the loss of lives in Ejura,” the Bhim President tweeted.



He added, “Since the system Keeps frustrating us the citizens. We will have no option than to go outside. We Only Go Outside to air our voices seeking attention to the problems we face as citizens Anything contrary to that is not our intent.”



The statements by Stonebwoy has garnered lots of commendation by the Ghanaian populace and the artiste has been trending on Social media after airing his views.









