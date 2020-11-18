Kaakie welcomes her first child

Kaaki showing off her baby bump

Ghanaian musician Kaakie and her husband have welcomed a baby girl.

This was announced by Gh Kwaku on Instagram.



Kaaki, who got married in January 2020, also confirmed the reports when she shared pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

She stated her appreciation to God for blessing her with a child.



“To God be the Glory. My heart is filled with joy. Amazing journey I have had by Gods Grace with so much love and prayers surrounding me and my little one,” she wrote.