Kafui Danku saddened, discloses how much she pays her workers daily

Kafui Danku begs big companies to be humane towards workers



Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku has taken to her social media to share a screenshot of a young man who lamented he works twelve hours every day only to earn GH¢20 daily.



In a screenshot shared by the actress, she was desolated knowing a person is paid GH¢20 daily when she recently paid her crew GH¢300 daily for a recent production in a post she shared on Facebook on January 13, 2022.



According to the actress, she has tried to help people from time to time who needed financial help but she realised even though some were doing well, others were not getting anywhere at all despite doing their best.



“I feel like crying…honestly few people said I cry about unnecessary things but this guy’s positive attitude touched me. Every now and then I support some young people following me financially. Some of them have become friends. Most of them are doing their best but it looks like they’re getting nowhere

“How can big companies be paying these hard workers 20 ghc daily? I don’t want to know the cost of the production whatever but compensate them well. The least I paid on my recent production is 300 ghc daily. A struggling industry, a small business yet thinking of people. Why would a tomato paste company be nicking and diming workers?” she questioned.



Meanwhile, the actress beseeched big companies to be humane towards their workers and try to place themselves in their position due to the hardships many suffer. She added that if she was the one to endure such hardship, she would have packed her belongings back to her parent’s house.



“The guy sent me a video and I can imagine the stress already. I’m sad and heartbroken. People are really suffering, I can’t survive that day. I’ll cry and pack up to my mother’s house, so I truly admire these determined guys making an honest living.



“Make it worth their while. How much is the cost of trotro from Afienya to Accra? Be humane, compensate them well. He sent me a touching message this morning “The strong shall survive” which almost sent me to tears. Lord, grant their special requests, desires and prayers this year in Jesus name.” she complained.



