Kafui Danku shares stunning photos to mark her 39th birthday

Kafui Lol.jpeg Kafui Danku celebrates birthday

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress cum movie producer, Kafui Danku has marked her 39th Birthday with some amazing pictures she shared on her social media accounts.

In a post shared on Instagram, the mother of two thanked God for blessing her with another year and making her unique.

“I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works, my soul knows it very well,” she expressed.

The actress in another post, asked her social media users to guess her age while still giving thanks to God.

“Mercy said YES! Our age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying us. Guess how old I am today,” she said.

Her post was accompanied by four beautiful pictures of her dressed in a red lace beaded dress.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
