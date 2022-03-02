Kafui Danku shares uncanny picture with lookalike sister

Kafui Danku and sister

Pick between me and my sister - Kafui Danku to social media users

Kafui Danku has showcased her sister who she shares an uncanny resemblance with in a recent post on her official social media handle.



In a post she shared on March 2, 2022, the actress who is married with two kids, looked incredible as she donned a wine-coloured top while her sister stunned in a long pink sleeve attire.



At a glance, Kafui Danku and her sister couldn't be differentiated as the two sat close to each other in a car for a selfie.



Kafui Danku shared a caption asking social media users, ‘Who is prettier?’

Her confused fans couldn't pick either of the two, as the majority went for both while the others decided to share their personal thoughts on the picture.



One user said, “Eiii is that your sister? You look so much alike,” while another added, “Both [with a smiley love emoji]... Buh, I dig one on right… [confused emoji]] Nahh one on left... E hard oo.”



A third user decided to cast her vote for Kafui Danku’s daughter.



“The beautiful ones are not yet born enti I will give it to Madam Lorde,” she wrote.



