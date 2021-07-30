0
Menu
Entertainment

Kafui Dey joins GBC as host of GTV Breakfast show

Kafui Dey On GTV Breakfast .jpeg Kafui Dey will host the rebranded show with Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie

Fri, 30 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GTV's Breakfast show has been rebranded

• Joining the team will be media personality and MC, Kafui Dey

• He will host with Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie

Media personality and MC, Kafui Dey, has announced that he is joining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

He will host the rebranded GTV Breakfast with two other co-hosts, Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie.

Making this known on his Twitter handle, Kafui Dey wrote, "Breakfast served just in the right proportion, we have a bit of everything you’d want to make your breakfast on TV balanced."



The rebranded show debuts this August.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com