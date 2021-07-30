Kafui Dey joins GBC as host of GTV Breakfast show

Kafui Dey will host the rebranded show with Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie

Media personality and MC, Kafui Dey, has announced that he is joining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).



He will host the rebranded GTV Breakfast with two other co-hosts, Valerie Danso and Thelma Tackie.



Making this known on his Twitter handle, Kafui Dey wrote, "Breakfast served just in the right proportion, we have a bit of everything you’d want to make your breakfast on TV balanced."

Join us on Monday for the beginning of a new journey on TV!

The rebranded show debuts this August.