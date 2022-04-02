Kalsoume Sinare attacked, accused of fueling religious conflict online

Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare

Popular Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, has faced heavy backlash and wild criticisms on social media after stating that none of her children will be allowed to marry a Christian.



Earlier in an interview with Zionfelix, the veteran actress stated that she will be happy with her sons marrying Muslim girls but if they should bring home Christian girls for her approval, she will ensure the ladies convert to Islam.



“I have two grown boys and it's tough. They are Muslims and they pray, and I always pray to God that they will bring a Muslim girl for me to accept because if it's a Christian girl…" she paused but continued saying, "I will pray that the girl becomes a Muslim.

“Because I wouldn't like to be gone and I don't see my grandchildren standing beside my grave and praying for me. Because as Muslims, what the dead eats is prayers so I will pray one day that if I’m not alive, my children will just follow what I left.”



Following her assertions, which has since gone viral on social media, countless individuals have lambasted the actress for what they described as fueling a ‘holy war’ among Christians and Muslims.



To them, it is not in Kalsoume’s place to decide for her children, adding that in this day and age, parents should permit their children to choose their own spouses.



According to others, Blacks are already dealing with racism in foreign countries and the worst that could happen is if they discriminate among themselves locally.



However, Kalsoume Sinare’s husband, Anthony Baffoe, was a Christian prior to marrying her but later converted to Islam.

The actress, in defense, asserted that her husband's transition into Islam was out of his own will.



“I’m already a Muslim. I know when it comes to religion, it is tough for a Muslim girl to accept a Christian boyfriend or husband because I’m married to somebody who was a Christian but then he had to become a Muslim. But I won't say my husband became a Muslim because of me, it's something that you must willingly say that you want. It's serving God, you can't say because of the love of a woman you want to give yourself out,” she told Zionfelix.



