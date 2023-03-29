Kamala Harris’ voice shakes, drawn to tears after touring Cape Coast Castle

Emotions fled after the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, embarked on a tour around the Cape Coast (slave trade) Castle.

It can be recalled that earlier, several African American celebrities including Steve and Majorie Harvey, Boris Cudjoe,Jammie Fox, Ludacris, and many others, were moved to tears after encountering the venue, particularly, its dungeons.



Steve Harvey in particular, who did a short documentary on his expedition at the Slave Castle described it as a ‘real pain’ he had to go back to.



The US Vice President took her turn to visit the exact place and the reaction wasn’t any different.



As they walked down toward the dungeon for women and the "Door of No Return" where slaves were forced onto ships, Kamala was seen again overwhelmed with emotion and wiping her face.



She stood there for a moment, hands on her hips, at one point wiping her face again.



Kamala was spotted with flowers as she came out of the female dungeon and placed them in an adjacent room.

The US Vice President, who is of ‘Jamaican-Indian’ descent, stood to address the audience after all she encountered in the slave dungeons and she struggled with words at a point.



Her voice shook and she took pauses in her speech at some point.



“Being here was immensely powerful and moving," Harris said after touring the grounds and her voice breaking with emotion.



“When we think about human beings retrieved by the hundreds of thousands, in this very place that we now stand. The crimes that happened here. The blood that was shed here."



According to reports, Kamala Harris’ speech which was prepared for the tour was placed on a stand before it commenced, but afterward, the remarks she actually gave were mostly off the cuff.



Watch the video below:

]















