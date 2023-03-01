11
Menu
Entertainment

Kanayo O. Kanayo cries out, forfeits marking birthday in protest of Tinubu’s win

Kanayo Oooo.png Kanayo O. Kanayo

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo says he won't be celebrating his 61st birthday on March 1 due to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

Kanayo said he won't celebrate because he wants Nigerians to understand that INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu needs to be held responsible for the turnout of events.

Kanayo complained about the failure of the BVAs system, stating that Nigerians should demand an explanation from INEC as to why they decided to neglect the use of the BIVAS system at the last minute.

"INEC chairman sold shame to Nigerians in the marketplace. You deceived us, INEC; you compromised! On this day on my 61st birthday, I am asking Nigerians, especially Obiedients, to restrain themselves; we must get to the root of this."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kanayo O. Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo)

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again