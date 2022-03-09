Kanayo, Pete Edochie others pull-up scary #Dropitchallenge wearing red robes

Fans react to Nigerian actors’ version of #Dropitchallenge

74-year-old Pete Edochie, Kanayo, others rock red robes for #Dropitchallenge



#Dropitchallenge goes viral online



Remember how they used to scare the hell out of movie lovers with creepy scenes? Well, they are back but this time in a more modernized way.



Popular Nigerian actors, Kanayo O Kanayo, Pete Edochie, Bassey Ekpeyong, Femi Branch and others took some time off while shooting a movie to participate in the ongoing #Dropitchallenge.



Clad in red robes, they bent in sync to Beyonce’s Partition song, which is the anthem of the challenge, while giving out ‘ritual vibes’.

In the video making rounds on social media, the 74-year-old Edochie assumed the seat of a king while the other actors formed a cluster in front of him.



Social media users have since flooded the comment section with all sorts of hilarious comments.



Some have asserted that the legendary Nollywood actors have taken the challenge to a spiritual dimension.



The #DropItChallenge which has spread across popular social media platforms, including Tiktok, is inspired by a song titled ‘Partition’ by American singer and songwriter Beyoncé.



How it’s done

One usually fakes being engrossed in serious business and then bends down immediately the ‘Give me some’ popular line in the song is heard.







