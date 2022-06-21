Kantanka lawsuit: Plaintiff apologises to Sarkodie for ‘bench warrant’ comment

Sarkodie

Man sues Kantanka Automobile over reward scheme

Sarkodie subpoenaed by court, fails to appear



Rapper accused of evading court service



Jude Osei, the plaintiff of a suit against Kantanka Automobile has rendered an unqualified apology to Sarkodie for stating in his interview that the court would be compelled to issue an arrest warrant for the rapper should he fail to appear before the court to testify having been served the notice.



Sarkodie who was summoned to appear before an Accra High Court on June 13, 2022, to give evidence on a failed social media promotion allegedly instituted by Kantanka Automobile and Kwadwo Safo Jnr failed to show up.



Felix Nana Osei, the lawyer of the plaintiff, told GhanaWeb that Sarkodie had since the court order been avoiding being served “so we were ordered to paste on his gate”.

In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Entertainment 360, the plaintiff forecasted an arrest warrant for Sarkodie should the rapper again fail to appear before the court.



“Sarkodie was previously subpoenaed by my lawyer on the 13th June, 2022 but failed to honour the court’s invitation. Another invitation has been sent to him to appear before the Court on the 21st June, 2022,” Jude Osei said while commenting on the possible repercussions.



“It is up to the court to decide the next line of action and most likely there will be a court warrant for his arrest”.



Jude has, however, in an interview with GhanaWeb apologized to Sarkodie for the remark.



He said: “In my interview on Akoma FM on Saturday the 18th of June 2020, I stated that in case Sarkodie failed to appear in court, then the court might be constrained to issues a bench warrant. I apologize unreservedly to Sarkodie and his family for that statement on the advice of my lawyer and undertake that there is no ill-will or malice associated with it.”

Background



Kantanka Automobile and Kwadwo Safo Jnr. have been sued over a failed social media promise with an account kantanka_daily.



In a writ issued on May 14, 2019, Plaintiff Jude Osei said he received a message on Kantaka Automobile private message to share a picture of Kantaka Automobile car on Twitter and if he was able to get 30,000 retweets, he would be rewarded a Kantanka Mensa car.



After almost a year, Jude Osei was able to gain 30,000 retweets. He subsequently sent a message to Kantanka for his reward but around the time he asked for his car, Kantanka automobile issued a disclaimer that the general public should treat any tweet offering Kantanka Mensa for 30,000 retweets as a hoax.



Jude Osie raised concerns as to why the company was silent and never issued a disclaimer for almost a year and only announced it after he had gained over 30,000 retweets. Based on this, he headed to court.

Jude Osei's lawyer, Felix Nana Osei argued that the account is not fake as the handle was once used to tweet a message to Sarkodie to which the rapper responded.



The tweet was also retweeted by Kwadwo Kantanka Jnr. with the same handle, Kantanka_daily.



He also argues that, even if the account was fake, the company should not have waited for over a year before issuing a disclaimer.



They are however demanding: A declaration that at all material times the Defendants caused, allowed and or permitted me @kantanka daily Twitter account to carry itself as an agent of the 1st Defendant, damages for breach of contract and a declaration that @kantanka_daily entered into a valid contract with the Plaintiff to the knowledge of the Defendants among others.



BB

View his Timepath below:



