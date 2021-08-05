Kanye lists Ghana as part of locations for 'Donda' album live listening session

Kanye West, American rapper and producer

American rapper and producer, Kanye West has posted on his website, the full list of locations where the live listening session of his much anticipated 'Donda' album will be held.

Among this Donda Super Room list were five African countries which included a chill spot along the Patrice Lumumba road in Accra, Ghana.



'Donda' is Kanye’s tenth studio album since ‘Jesus is born’ which he released in 2019. The album which is named after his late mother was scheduled for release on July 24th, 2020 but was postponed indefinitely.

He revealed recently that the album will be released on the 5th of August, 2021, with a second listening session held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, exactly 9 PM ET.