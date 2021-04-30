Kaphun reveals why he ‘dropped’ rap to pursue Dancehall - e.TVGhana

Ghanaian dancehall recording artiste, Kaphun

Ghanaian dancehall recording artiste, Kaphun, has shared why he prioritized pursing dancehall over the rap genre which characterized the beginning of his career.

The dancehall artiste shared that he discovered a new passion for dancehall that surpassed that of the rap genre. According to him, he feels “comfortable” performing as a dancehall artiste than as a rap artiste.



He shared these with Y107.9FM’s Kokonsa Kester on the ‘Weekend Rush’ show when he said: “It is the passion. It is a different passion I had for rap and a different passion I have for reggae and dancehall and I think I feel comfortable doing it for reggae and dancehall”.



The musician furthered that growing up, he was inspired by musicians such as Lucky Dube and Bob Marley.

Kaphun, touching a little on why he abandoned his previous music group, where he used to rap, the musician revealed that it “just didn’t work out” as his kind of energy did not match that of his partner.



Kaphun is known for his songs such as ‘Freedom’, ‘Too Late’, ‘Try Again’, among others.