KayKay Amponsah drops ‘Odo Bi’ as he rebrands to ‘Mr AmPossible’

Source: GNA

Ghanaian US-based musician Kaykay Amponsah has officially changed his showbiz name to Mr AmPossible as he readies his latest banger dubbed Odo Bi.

This isn’t the first time the musician who emerged in the music scene in 2009 will go for a rebrand as he was earlier known as Kwabena Quaku.



In a latest interview, the musician and creative director who hails from Sunyani and started doing music since he was 10, said he had finally settled in Mr AmPossible because “it is what most people know me by.”



According to him, he coined the term “Mr AmPossible” from his last name Amponsah and his favourite affirmation: “I am Possible.” He added that, the name will serve as a turning point - birthing a new phase in terms of his music career.



I believe the name has always brought me favor and blessing and I am finally ready to embody all the good that comes with it as I begin a new phase in my musical career, he said in an interview.



KayKay Amponsah now Mr AmPossible was a church organist at the age of 10. He is a singer, writer, producer, creative director, and almost a bit of everything under the umbrella of music and creative arts.

He hosted a couple of radio shows back at the University for Development Studies (UDS) and other radio stations in Sunyani. He later won a national songwriting competition organized by Centre for Gender Studies and Advocacy (CEGENSA) of the University of Ghana.



That song was later nominated in the Developmental Song of the Year category in the 2011 Ghana Music Awards. His showbiz name was Kwabena Quaku at that time.



The soothing singer later started his own record Label dubbed “Ampossible Music” where he became the only signee on the label. Since then his brand has grown to be respected and loved by many.



Additionally, Mr Ampossible has adjudged Afropop Artist of the Year 2020 in the Ghana Music Awards USA and also won the Most Popular Song of the Year in 2021 with his song “Nkwasia Nwom”.



His style of music, he calls the Ampossible Music is a fusion of different genres of Afro music, adding that, he gets his musical inspiration from the legends like Michael Jackson and Bob Marley.





I believe in good music and wants to make a positive impact in the society and the world at large with my Ampossible music, and also showcase a positive Africa to the rest of the world, he said.



Currently Mr AmPossible’s new Afro highlife love song out title “Odo bi” is garnering much numbers on many digital streaming platforms.



He asked his fans to look out for another dope song set to be released on March 6, this year.