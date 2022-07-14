Kaywa expressed interest in signing me before winning hitmaker – Kurl Songx

Ghanaian musician, Kurl Songx

Kurl Songx, winner of MTN hitmaker 5 has revealed that his former label Boss, David Kojo Kyei, better known as Kaywa, had intentions of signing him before emerging the winner of the competition.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Y 102.5 FM, the ‘feeling’ hitmaker mentioned that his former label boss because of the experience he had with him during the competition told him that he was going to sign him no matter the outcome of the competition.



“I was in Kaywa’s camp because of the nature of the competition and when we started working, he liked me and how good I was. He said to me before I won that regardless of what happened, he was going to sign me before I won the competition,” he said to NY DJ during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show.



Narrating how he felt after the offer, he commended Kaywa for the effort he put into his craft as an artiste and his surprise when recounting how he strived to catch the eye of the record producer.

“Kaywa has been very influential in my career, so getting signed on his record label was something I couldn’t imagine. In the past, I used to watch him on TV, listen to him on the radio, and heard his songs banging. When I got the opportunity to work with him, I was really happy and proud of myself as well,” he added.



Kurl Songx is currently on a media tour promoting his new single Wow which features Mr. Drew.