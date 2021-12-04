Kaywa is the link - Afrobeats singer reveals how he featured Mr Drew on hit song

Kaywa

Young and talented recording artiste and songwriter, Mikey Benzy recently released his much-awaited single labeled Attention featuring Mr Drew.

Mikey Benzy who won the Best Video Music at the 2021 Central Music Awards in Cape Coast has revealed how he managed to feature Mr Drew on his song.



“Mr Drew and I were friends because of Kaywa and Kaywa is my godfather,” he said in an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



“Highly spiritual and I have some kind of mutual friends so when we meet in the studio it’s all about fireworks,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

He continued “Every day we always try to link up and make things work based on the relationship between my management.



“Highly spiritual music is huge so most of the time myself and Mr Drew are like a family,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“Attention” owes production, mixing and mastering credit to Kaywa and Beatz Vampire. Mikey Benzy is optimistic and confident that this song will give him the breakthrough he needs.