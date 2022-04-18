Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay

Delay lists her preference for men

Celebrated Ghanaian television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, has expressed her intention to date a younger guy as they have proven to be the best choice when it comes to pampering and caring for women.



According to Delay who claims to be currently single, she is now willing to give herself a chance at falling in love but her preference is younger men like the case of businesswoman, Joanna Gyan, and her 'young' husband, Andrew, a member of the music duo, Keche.



"I came across a video on Instagram which captured Keche Andrew's wife enjoying the time of her life at an event with her young husband. It was obvious that she is always pampered... I have been inspired to also get myself a young boy who can equally pamper me," said Delay when she hosted the Asakaa Boys on her show.



Detailing why she wants to have a partner who is much younger than herself, she explained that they are stronger and give less stress, unlike older men.

"Dating an older man is stressful...they are always on your neck, questioning who calls you and their constant nagging. I want a strong man who can carry me, in fact, piggyback me. I don't want a man like Osinachi's husband who will abuse and kill me," she concluded.



