Keche Andrew's wife wanted to sign me, but I exited – King Maaga

King Maaga

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall act, King Maaga real name Felix Quaye-Larbi has opened up on his unsuccessful movement from Highly Spiritual Music to GEM Media.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, King Maaga revealed that GEM Media boss, who happened to be the wife of Keche Andrew, had intentions sign him onto the GEM Media but due to contractual issues and other happenings as well as some people around the boss frustrated his move to the label hence had to opt-out.



That notwithstanding, the 2016 MTN Hitmaker star was full of praise for “Aunty Joana” for her support and being the one to sponsor his first-ever trip outside Ghana to Dubai.



According to him the “enough” crooner, sometimes in life when you enter a place, you will have the feeling that the space you find yourself in is not right for you, and that is exactly what he felt.

Watch video below:



