Keche Joshua chides Nigerian football supporters over M.K Abiola Stadium riot

Black Stars qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Nigerians destroy properties at the Abiola Stadium



Keche Joshua condemns stadium chaos



Ghanaian singer Keche Joshua has expressed his disappointment in the chaos that erupted at the end of the Jollof derby in Abuja.



On Tuesday, March 29, Nigerian football lovers who had trooped to the M.K Abiola Stadium in Abuja to watch the game between the Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Star destroyed properties after failing to qualify for the World Cup.



Ghana beat Nigeria in a 1-1 draw to deny them a slot at the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar. This is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.

The defeat witnessed some Nigerians invading the pitch and destroying properties worth thousands of Naira.



Joshua, a member of the music group Keche, a day after the unfortunate incident took to his social media pages to condemn the act.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, he said: "This morning I bore. When our Nigerian brothers, the Burna Boy and Davido come to Ghana, we give them peace and security. Everything is on point, they even enjoy their time with our women. So when it comes to Ghana, Nigeria should not joke with us...they should get away!



"They killed somebody. When you guys came here we drew, everything was peaceful because as our president said we are siblings, we love each other. I am so ashamed of what Nigerians did. We are family, you shouldn't do that. We love each other, we collaborate with each other," said the disappointed singer.



The Black Stars and the Super Eagles drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.

Watch the videos below:







