Keche delivers 'mad' performance at 'R2bees & Friends'

Keche takes the stage at 'R2bees & Friends'

Fans jam to Keche's performance



Wizkid performs at 'R2bees & Friends' concert



Reigning VGMA Music Group of the Year, Keche made up of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe on Wednesday, December 29 thrilled fans at the 'R2bees & Friends' show.



The event held at the La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra witnessed a host of artistes taking the stage to support Mugeez and Omar Sterling at their end of year concert.



GhanaWeb captured the music duo during their energetic performance.

Fans were taken down memory lane when the two sang their old hit tracks including Aluguntugui, Diabetes, Sorkode, and Slow Motion.



Persons gathered at the Labadi Beach jammed all night to good tunes.



'R2bees & Friends' witnessed the likes of Gyakie, Efya, Darko Vibes, Bisa Kdei and Nigerian artiste Wizkid perform.



Watch the video below:



