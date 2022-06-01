Keche discloses how they stood the test of time 10 years in the music industry

Music duo, Keche Joshua and Andrew

Music group Keche, made up of Andrew and Joshua, has finally disclosed why they are still together while other groups have split.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show, the duo disclosed what has kept them going over the years.



“I started as a single act, then I was called Joe Shine. But God is wise and since He brought Andrew my way, the whole world has accepted us and going solo means we have disappointed people.

“God has a reason for putting us together. People don’t believe it’s the same Keche 10 years ago,” he said.



After talking about how long they have lasted in the music industry, Keche Joshua described Andrew as a quick-tempered person while adding that even with that, it hasn’t gotten in the way of their work.



“We’ve been on stage when we were not talking, but we performed well. Andrew is quick-tempered a lot. Sometimes, we don’t talk for weeks and all that, but when the show comes up, we will perform together. No matter what, we don’t want to disappoint God and our fans,” Keche Joshua added.



The duo admitted that working together has never been easy but they keep in mind that they will lose money should they hold a grudge for so long.



“Even twins P Square broke up, and that should tell you the job is not easy, but if we work together, and we don’t talk, we should know we are losing money.

“To the groups out there, you have to respect the brand, because it’s not easy to sell it for people to support you.”



“Sometimes we might not be talking, but we don’t let the people know. We don’t let our differences take so long,” he explained.



Keche is currently promoting their new danceable song dubbed ‘Life’.