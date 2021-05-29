Keche, music duo lose fathers same week

Andrews lost his fatehr on Friday, 21st May, and Keche Johsua’s father followed suit on Monday

Both Keche Andrew and Keche Joshua have lost their father in the last week In May. This unfortunate news has shaken the core of our music industry.

Among the musical duo, Keche Andre was the first to be struck by this calamity. His father died on Friday, 21st May, and Keche Johsua’s father followed suit on Monday, 24th May. Their manager confirmed the news during an interview and Hitz FM.



According to the manager, they would hold a one-week ceremony as per tradition. Keche Andrews’s father’s one-week celebration will take place at Spintex. And that of Keche Joshua’s will be communicated at a later date.



The sensational music duo has taken over our airwaves with their banger, No Dulling, for the past year.