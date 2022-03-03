Keep Moesha in prayers – Afia Schwarzenegger pleads

Afia Schwarzenegger

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has asked the general public to say a prayer for Moesha Boduong who in June 2021 announced her newfound love in Jesus Christ.



In an Instagram post, Wednesday, Afia Schwarzenegger said: “Let's continue to keep my friend, a ‘woman of God’ in prayers... Remember Jesus heals and he didn't call anyone to embarrass them. I love you @moeshaboduong ,God will do it again.”



Afia Schwarzenegger further entreated bloggers to be “a little sensitive” because “it can be anyone anytime”.



The post comes barely days after Sandra Ankobiah urged Moesha Budoung to stay off social media and seek help. The lawyer cum actress made the suggestion while reacting to Moesha’s comment on social media. Moesha Budoung had made some allegations against Sandra Ankobiah and saw the need to apologise after realizing she spewed falsehood.

“Sandra, I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry and I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers,” Moesha had written.



“I love you, my sister-in-law. God loves you more,” she added.



In response, Sandra Ankobiah said: “I love you too my dear but please get off social media and seek help.”



In 2021, Moesha reiterated that she had become a born-again Christian. Before that incident at Revelation Church, she had announced that she has changed her name from Moesha to Maurecia. She deleted all her racy photos from her social media pages while she readied to win souls for the Kingdom.



