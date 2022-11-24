'Keep an eye on Bruno Fernandez and not Ronaldo' – Sonnie Badu to Black Stars

Rockhill Chapel founder Sonnie Badu, Bruno Frernandez (Middle) and Christiano Ronaldo

US-based Ghanaian pastor, Rev Sonnie Badu, has cautioned the Black Stars against a Portuguese player named Bruno Fernandez

He has identified the attacking midfielder as extremely deadly, adding that the Stars should be on the lookout for him during the game.



Some fans are gripped with fear ahead of the Black Stars and Portugal game which has been scheduled for today November 24, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.



These individuals, filled with uncertainties, have tipped the Portuguese captain, Christiano Ronaldo as one who is likely to give the Black Stars a ‘run for their money’.



To them, the six times Ballon d'Or winner has got an impeccable record of smashing down much greater teams than the Black Stars.



However, Sonnie Badu has established that although Ronaldo has got a special interest in this game, the Black Stars should rather dread Bruno.

“Dear Blackstars, this is the man to keep an eye on … Don’t give him a chance, I love RONALDO and I know he wants to prove a point today; however, the one to fear is Bruno … I wish you all the best today.”



