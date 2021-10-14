'Keep my mother's name out of your mouth' – Akuapem Poloo to Afia Schwarzenegger

Source: ghpage

Akuapem Poloo has issued a strong ‘warning’ to Afia Schwarzenegger to desist from insulting her mother or face her wrath.

Poloo in an interview with Kingdom FM's Fiifi Pratt mentioned that she won’t take any form of insults from Afia especially if they are directed at her mother.



Revealing the true cause of her bitter relationship with Afia, Akuapem Poloo said it started when she was signed as brand ambassador for Pinamang cosmetics.



She said Afia vehemently stood against her signing; adding that the comedienne wanted to be the only ambassador for the cosmetic brand.



Poloo added that she was completely shocked to discover that it was the Pinamang Cosmetics CEO who mysteriously caused a big fight between herself and Afia Schwarzenegger.

"One thing about me is that you can insult me all you want but never disrespect the woman who brought me to life. She called my mother stupid. I have overlooked this several times but the next time I won't," she told Fiifi Pratt.



