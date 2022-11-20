2
Keep quiet! – Schwarzenegger barks at Mzgee over ‘Stonebwoy-GFA’ brouhaha

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has defended Stonebwoy in the midst of the backlashes the latter has received, following allegations that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been biased in selecting players for the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier, after the Black Stars squad was named, Stonebwoy tweeted, insinuating that because of “pay to play” some more deserving players were left out of the squad.

This sparked public uproar, particularly from some entertainment pundits including MzGee and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who have condemned the dancehall artiste’s statements.

In the case of MzGee, she has called on the GFA to swiftly act on Stonebwoy’s allegations which she has described as denigrating.

“When I saw the tweet, my heart skipped because Stonebwoy isn’t a small brand. What he wrote wasn’t only spotted by Ghanaians. People all over the world saw it. Even if these accusations are true, can’t we talk about it at home and not make noise about it? Now you have exposed our GFA to the entire world. FIFA is watching. You have exposed us to a bigger community. There is no proof to what he is saying,” she earlier stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.

However, Afia Schwarzenegger seems appalled by MzGee’s rants which she has tagged as totally unnecessary.

Afia in a bid to lambast the popular TV presenter asked her to shut up.

To her, it is an undeniable truth that the GFA is corrupt adding that Stonebwoy’s claim only buttressed the situation.

“Did Stonebwoy Lie?? Didn’t we all watch the Anas GFA video.. Madam drink water n keep quiet..Even FIFA self know say GFA is Corrupt!!!” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote under the post where MzGee was captured slamming Stonebwoy.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
