Keep your marriage off social media if you want it to last – Akua Amoakowaa advises

Akua Amoakowaa 10 Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

n order to maintain their relationships and marriages, reality star Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, well known as Akua GMB, has urged people to keep their romances private.

In a recent interview with Adom FM, Akua, whose marriage to Ghanaian business magnate Dr. Kwaku Oteng ended amid rumors of her adultery, said that most celebrity marriages fail because their partners post everything on social media.

According to Akua, social media has a greater ability to destroy relationships, and celebrities only recently become aware of this.

She also discussed her marriage, her three children, and their bond.

