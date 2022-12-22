0
Keep your relationship private from family and friends – Sex Coach

Dzifa Sweetness?fit=931%2C516&ssl=1 Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised couples to learn to settle misunderstandings on their own rather than involving family and friends.

According to her, couples need to learn how to settle and sort out their relationship issues on their own without involving others.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, she said, “Your family and friends don’t have to know what is going on in your relationship. It can end your relationship or marriage. The only time a situation can be taken to the family is when it is or has gotten out of hand,” she said.

Dzifa mentioned that it is important for couples to be able to sit and talk about their relationship and resolve any issues without involving anyone else.

The sex coach believes that doing this will strengthen the bond between the couple and make their relationship successful.

