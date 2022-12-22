Keeping my father’s legacy is what motivates me to continue doing music – Kwaisey Pee

Ghanaian musician, Kwaisey Pee

Multiple award-winning vocalist, Kwasi Poku Addae popularly known in the music fraternity as Kwaisey Pee has revealed why he keeps doing music for all these years.

The Highlife artiste who has five albums to his credit and has been doing music for the past 20 years and beyond said what has been urging him on for all these years is about keeping his father’s legacy.



Talking on Kastle FM about what motivates him in the music industry, Kwaisey Pee said he has vowed that whilst his father is no more alive, he will continue to do his best to make him proud.



Kwaisey Pee revealed to Amansan Krakye: “My father that brought me into this world was a musician and I’ve made up my mind that whilst he’s not alive I still have to keep his legacy.

“That’s what has been motivating me and urging me on till date that keeps me going on for all these years in the showbiz fraternity,” he added as reported by MyNewsGh.com



Pee was born into a musical family. His father is Agyaaku of Yamoah and Sunsum Mystics Band. He started his music career with his father’s band and later left to join the Sikadwa Band of Nana Tuffour in 1994.