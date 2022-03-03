'Kejetia vs Makola' lawyer slams Fameye for seizing phone of Legon student

Lawyer Nti slams Fameye

Lawyer Nti asks Fameye the cost of driving recklessly

Fameye seizes student's phone



University of Ghana student brands Fameye a ‘Bloody liar’



On March 2 this year, Fameye made a post on Twitter, recalling an instance where he was ‘dressed down’ by a student of the University of Ghana because he [Fameye] almost run into a bus the student was on board.



Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as ‘Lawyer Nti,’ from the famous TV show, ‘Kejetia vs Makola’, has questioned Fameye on whose authority he was acting under when he seized the student's phone.



“Seriously?! This is funny and outrageous. "Little reckless driving"? How much reckless driving is little, please?

“Also, aside from these admissions, you ceased someone's phone and publicly make demands? Bro, who advised you to do this? Herh. You should be thanking him mmom,” he said.



Lawyer Nti’s statement follows a post Fameye shared on Twitter stating his terms and conditions before he releases the student’s phone to him.



In less than 24 hours of Fameye’s claims, a young man who identifies as Dave on Twitter has refuted the allegations the Ghanaian artiste leveled against him on social media.



The student in a chain post shared on March 3, on Twitter, called the ‘Nothing I get’ crooner’s narration of the incident, total buffoonery, adding that Fameye lied.



