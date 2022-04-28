1
Menu
Entertainment

Kelvyn Boy, Camidoh, Mr Drew, others to perform at one year anniversary of Greens Lounge

Greens Lounge Camidoh.jpeg The event is on May 1

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kelvy Boy, Nautyca, Camidoh, Mr Drew, Krymi and other Ghanaian musicians have been billed to perform at the one-year ceremony of Greens Lounge

The artiste whose songs have been dominating the trends in recent week are expected to thrill invited guests and patrons at the event scheduled for May 1 2022.

Since the 1st May, 2021, the Greens Lounge has provided guests with a more welcoming ambience coupled with good food and drinks and world-class entertainment from top-notch artists across the country.

So much funned packed activities have happened over the years but Greens Lounge has kept clients satisfaction at the core of its services.

"We are proud of the journey we have made in becoming the best entertainment hub in Tema and the entire region," says Gloria Ayisah, Managing Director of Greens Lounge.

The Greens Lounge will be hosting a series of events throughout this year to celebrate its anniversary.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: