Kelvyn Boy begs his fans to refrain from attacking Stonebwoy

Kelvyn Boy defends Stonebwoy against his fans

Ghanaian musician, Kelvin Brown, known in showbiz circles as Kelvyn Boy, has asked his fans to refrain from talking ill about Stonebwoy.



According to Kelvyn Boy in an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy is the reason he can make waves in the music industry and he is grateful to him for that.



“Please I will love my fans and everyone not to speak ill about me and Stonebwoy. I get this question of what my relationship with him is. I don't think it's necessary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the artiste has asked all those trying to know what his relationship with Stonebwoy now knows that it's not important and begs them to let their case rest.



“I won't answer this question. The relationship no dey hia ooo[...]I don't want anybody to come and talk ill about Stonebwoy[...] I beg you, he put me on so much and I appreciate it all the time."



"The fact say issues come everybody find ein way no, no bi say you can touch some thing give me,” he said in Pijin English.



The two artistes parted ways in 2019 after a one-year of working together. Kelvyn Boy was signed under Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group label until for some unspecific reasons they ended their relationship.



According to the label, the two parties entered into a one-year contract on January 22, 2018, with an option of extension for four years but cancelled it after the first year which ended on January 21, 2019.