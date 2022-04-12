Kelvyn Boy claims low packaging by Ghanaian artistes is costing them

Afrobeats icon, Kelvyn Boy

Award-winning artiste, Kelvin Brown, popularly known as Kelvyn Boy, has endeavoured to solve the challenges Ghanaian musical acts are facing while trying to get their songs to the international market.



Speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM, the former Burniton Music Group signee, said:



“They (Nigerians) have managed to balance their sound and made sure their outcome is global. They most of the time put all their dialects aside and speak the pidgin (English), and they tap from everyone; Amapiano, Highlife…they have managed to box it into one."

Even though he believes some efforts are being made, he added that a lot more could be done, hence, calling on Ghanaians to support good music, as the results will be beneficial for all.



Meanwhile, Billboard on March 29, launched its very own Afrobeats Songs Chart and upon its unveiling had Ghanaian artistes, Kelvyn Boy and music producer, Dj Nektunez, on the top 50 list.



It was an exciting time for Ghanaians when DJ Nektunez ranked number seven on the list with his hit song ‘Amenor Amapiano’ which featured Goya Menor.



Occupying the 22nd position was Kelvyn Boy with his ‘Calm Down’ tune which has taken over the country with many Ghanaians and foreigners jamming to the tune.