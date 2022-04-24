4
Kelvyn Boy faces another embarrassment at UCC campus

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security ‘pounces’ on Kelvyn Boy at a UCC event

Kelvyn Boy trends again

Kelvyn Boy kicked out of an event

It appears Kelvyn Boy’s problems are knowing no end yet as he has lately been faced with back-to-back woes.

From the news of him being arrested and charged with assault resulting from an altercation with his baby mama, to allegedly impregnating one of his white clients for a Green Card, the afrobeat singer has again experienced another embarrassing moment in his life.

In what seemed like a ‘fresh trouble’, the ‘down flat’ hitmaker has been spotted in a viral video being maltreated by a group of security men believed to have been on duty at an event at the University of Cape Coast, UCC.

Unclear what led to the misunderstanding, the said security men are seen pouncing on Kelvyn Boy, pushing and kicking him out of the event grounds.

In what was captured as a chaotic scene, the singer who insisted on making an appearance at the show was vehemently prohibited, with ‘flying fists,’ from the four security men spotted in the video.

Some of his team members who tried to defend their artiste were not also spared.

The chaos intensified until Kelvyn Boy made his way into a V8 Landcruiser parked close by.

Watch the video below:



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



