Kelvyn Boy opens up about hate and shame he’s suffered; says he’s now stronger

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Kelvyn Boy says he is now a strong man.

Kelvyn Boy’s career has been one of a roller coaster after he left his mentor Stonebwoy’s camp over certain disagreements.

The musician lost some love especially from Bhim Nation; Stonebwoy’s fanbase.

However, the musician after his exit from the camp has released major hits and is currently having one of the biggest songs in Africa.

He has been to Nigeria for promotional purposes and it has been a learning experience for him.

In a tweet telling his story of hate, shame and suffering he indicated that regardless of what he has been through, he has survived and is now a strong person.

His tweet read “Tasted love and hate , been through ups and downs. NOW I’m STRONGER”.



Source: www.mynewsgh.com
